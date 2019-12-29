CISF apprehends two with 127 kg sandalwood at IGIA

New Delhi: CISF personnel on Saturday apprehended three people with red sandalwood weighing about 127 kg at IGI Airport. According to CISF on a profiling basis, they selected two passengers for thorough checking in the departure area of Terminal-3. Both the passengers along with their two trolley bags were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking. "During X-ray screening, some suspicious images were noticed inside the bags. The bags were then diverted for physical checking. On physical checking, the bags were found filled with red sandalwood logs wrapped in a polythene cover," said Hemendra Singh, PRO CISF.

Singh said that the passengers were later identified as Deepak Singh and Shekhar Sharma, bound for Hong Kong by Air India flight. On enquiry, both the passenger revealed that they had checked-in two more baggages containing red sandalwood at Shivaji Metro Station and one more passenger namely Jitender Ahalawat was also travelling with them in the same flight, who had cleared the pre-embarkation security checks. Ahalawat was also intercepted from the boarding gate area who accepted that he checked in registered baggage containing logs of Red Sandalwood. Later, all three passengers with detected red sandalwood logs recovered from five trolley baggage were handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter.