Christian pastor 'assaulted by mob' in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi, cops yet to register FIR

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Christian pastor, was last week assaulted by a mob in the national Capital, with the mob suddenly claiming he was purportedly involved in religious conversion. The incident took place in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area and while the pastor had submitted a police complaint outlining the attack on him on February 27, the police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.



When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South District Benita Mary Jaiker confirmed that an FIR had not yet been filed in the case, refusing to provide any further information. She said, "Whenever there is a need to inform the media, it will be communicated."

Despite repeated queries, the Delhi Police have refused to explain why an FIR has not been registered in the case more than two days after the complaint was filed. Officials, however, said that the local police in South District are "investigating claims".

The complainant was assaulted on February 25 and a complaint containing these allegations was filed at the Maidan Garhi police station in South Delhi on February 27.

The pastor, 35-year-old Kelom Kalyan Tet, said that in the morning he had gone to the Bhati Mines area to meet a friend. When he was leaving, some residents forced him to chant "Jai Sri Ram."

The confrontation then became violent and the mob started beating the Christian priest and took away his phone and bag, which had the Bible, the papers of his vehicle and other important papers.

Locals were also taking photos and videos of the entire incident, the complainant claimed. However, he also mentioned in the complaint that some women resisted and asked the men to take him to a police station instead of assaulting him on

the street.

The Pastor, in his complaint, also alleged that he was kicked, punched and slapped. In a video of the incident, which went viral, while the mob's attack on him is not visible, the mob can be seen surrounding a man and questioning him. According to reports of the attack, the pastor said he had to run and hide to save his life.

In his complaint, the pastor added that during the assault, his vision became blurred and he was not able to hear properly.