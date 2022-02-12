Chintels to conduct audit, says will compensate if faults found

New Delhi: Even as the builder group Chintels announced that they are launching a structural audit into the tragic roof collapse that killed two residents in their Gurugram society, residents there said more needed to be done to rein in the builder.



In a statement, the builder group said that they had conducted a structural audit of the building last year as well after complaints had first been raised. But residents said the builder has never taken their complaints seriously.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern... We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed," the Chintels group said, adding that they are fully cooperating with authorities.

"The safety of our residents across our buildings is our topmost priority and we will do our best to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future. We extend our heartfelt condolence and complete support to the affected families in this moment of grief," it added.