Children left without father, families without bread earner

New Delhi: Violence in the Capital, spread across several locations in north-east Delhi, has been unmistakably communal. At least 27 people are dead and around 300 has been left injured. What began as violent clashes between Hindu groups supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and Muslim groups opposing it has given way to large-scale attacks.

Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in the affected areas to bar people from assembling in groups, but the violence continues unabated. While details about all the people killed in the violence so far are not yet known, here is what we know about 11 people who have been identified.

Ratan Lal, 42

Head constable Ratan Lal was the first person to lose his life in the Delhi violence on Monday. He had joined the Delhi police in 1998 as a constable and had been posted in Gokulpuri for the past few years.

Shahid Alvi, 24

Shahid Alvi, an auto driver, was returning home with his brother after prayers on Monday when he got hit by a bullet in his stomach in Mustafabad at around 3.30 pm. His family, which hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was informed of his condition by a stranger who showed up at their door and showed them a picture of Alvi lying in a pool of blood on the street. They found him at GTB hospital, where he had been taken by two other people. Alvi is survived by his 20-year-old wife Shazia, who he had married just six months ago and who is now two-months pregnant.

Mahtab, 21

"Rizwana, Mahtab is no more," Yasmin, 35, told her neighbour over the phone. Yasmin, a resident on Brijpuri, was at GTB hospital on Wednesday morning, waiting for the body of her brother-in-law Mahtab.

Mahtab had set out of their home in Brijpuri at around 5 pm on Tuesday to buy milk but did not return.

On Wednesday at around 5 am, Yasmin said Mahtab's body was taken to Lok Nayak hospital and then brought to GTB hospital where the family awaits for the post mortem to take place.

Rahul Solanki, 26

A marketing executive, Solanki took leave from office because of the tense situation in his area on Monday. According to his father Hari Singh Solanki, he stepped out of home to buy milk for tea at around 5 in the evening after which he was confronted by a mob, which shot him at point-blank range. When his family tried to get help, they were rejected by four different hospitals, according to his brother Rohit. Solanki's body has still not been handed over to his family.

Ashfaq Hussain, 22

An electrician, Hussain worked as an electrician in Mustafabad. He got married on February 14. Eleven days later, he was returning home from work when he was shot five times, his relative said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Furkan, 32

The owner of a wedding-cards business, Furkan left his house in Jaffrabad on Tuesday to buy groceries – he was afraid the escalating violence in Delhi would trap his family at home, and he wanted to stock up on supplies. He was hit by a bullet in his thigh just a few hundred metres from home. Furkan has a wife and two children, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

Mubarak Hussain, 28

Hussain, a daily wage labourer, died on the spot on Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the chest in Babarpur's Vijay Park colony. According to eyewitness Naeem Khan, Hussain had been killed by a man in a black jacket who opened fire across the street, in the presence of the police. His body lay on the street, covered in blood, for more than three hours before he was taken to a hospital.

Birbhan Singh, 50

Birbhan Singh, a resident of Karawal Nagar, ran a dry cleaning store in Maujpur. His brother Nirbhan Singh said he was shot in the back of his head by a mob while he was on his way home.

Nazeem Khan, 35

A scrap dealer by profession, Nazeem Khan was out buying groceries for his family on Monday when he was shot dead by rioters. He is survived by a wife and six children.

Mudassir Khan

An auto driver from Kardampuri, Khan was brought dead to GTB Hospital on Tuesday after getting shot in the head on his way to buy groceries. He is survived by his wife Ashyana, a one-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Vinod Kumar

A resident of Ghonda, Vinod Kumar was brought dead to Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. As of Tuesday night, his body was still in the hospital's morgue. with agencies inputs