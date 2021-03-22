Childless woman held for 'sacrificing' child on priest's advice in Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly killing a 3.5-year-old child after not being able to conceive a child herself, here in Rohini.



The incident came to the fore on Saturday when police received information regarding a missing child, following which police began a search operation to trace him.

During the search operation, one of the officers noticed a white bag on the roof of the adjacent house, after opening which they found the dead body of the child which reportedly had injury marks on his neck and on prima facie observations, happened to be strangulated. Soon, a case was registered under the section of murder.

During investigation, it was allegedly revealed that the child was last seen with one of the neighbours namely Neelam, who on sustained questioning reportedly

confessed her crime which she reportedly committed when the boy was playing on the roof.

During interrogation, she allegedly revealed that since getting married in 2013, she couldn't conceive a child despite medical aid. Due to pressure from relatives, she consulted a priest who told her to sacrifice a child if she wanted to conceive. Subsequently, she visited the roof of her neighbour's building and in the absence of the family, killed the child.