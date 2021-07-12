Child rights bodies along with Delhi Police unearth baby-selling racket in city

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) along with the Delhi Police has busted a racket of selling children, including infants, after arresting a woman in the West Delhi area, who was part of the syndicate.



As per a press note by DCPCR, they received a complaint through Vijya Rahatkar, former Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, regarding a racket of selling children, including infants, that was being operated by one Kavya in the West Delhi area. It was later known that the accused woman was planning to sell a 2-3 days old newly-born baby girl. After NCPCR received the complaint, Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo planned a decoy operation to nab the lady.

Kanoongo played the role of the brother of a lady who is in need of a child. The accused was contacted on her mobile from a number of an NCPCR official and the lady was ready to sell a baby girl for an amount of Rs. 3.5 lakh. "She called us near Nihal Vihar Sai Baba Mandir, West Delhi, to see the baby with an advance of Rs. 25,000/- and told us to pay the remaining amount of Rs. 3.25 lakhs at the time of delivery of the baby," Kanoongo said.

After the information and plan of raid was shared with the anti-Human trafficking unit of Delhi Police, they assisted the NCPCR team to the location.

On reaching there, she gave the number of her aide, one Priyanka, after which Kanoongo came in disguise and met the aide to see the baby, on which the lady asked for advance money of Rs. 25,000, however, she was arrested by the joint team.

NCPCR said that prima facie, the involvement of Nursing Homes/Diagnostic Centres and Doctors in the racked cannot be ruled out.