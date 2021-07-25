Child-friendly rooms inaugurated at police stns across N-W dist

New Delhi: To provide women and child-friendly environments within police stations, the Delhi Police have now established child-friendly corners in all 11 police stations across the North-West district.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav inaugurated these corners. He physically inaugurated a child-friendly room of the Subhash Place police station and the rest of the 10 police stations were inaugurated virtually.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the aim was to provide a dedicated friendly space for children in police stations, where they can play, learn and express themselves freely while they interact with police.

"These child-friendly corners will provide a dedicated comfortable space for children to play educational games, read books, use colouring books, toys and have child-friendly fixtures and fittings," she said.

A dedicated woman staff has also been deployed in each of these child-friendly rooms to look after the kids. It will also provide a positive environment where children in conflict with the law (CCL) as well as children in need of care & protection (CNCP) can be given counselling in association with NGOs, the police pointed out.

"The purpose is to make them feel comfortable while they walk into any Police Station and record their statement without any reservation," one official said.

Police said it will provide a safe place in police stations which would ensure a child's rights to recreation, protection and participation while they are in the police station for any reason.

"This will also serve the purpose of a crèche where the female staff working in police stations can comfortably leave their child, while they can do their duties," the official said.