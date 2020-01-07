Chief Minister hails Nirbhaya judgment

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday welcomed the Nirbhaya verdict, saying it will be a lesson for those who ill-treat women.



At a Town Hall meet in Central Park in the National Capital Kejriwal said, "People will be scared that, even though little late, the law will give them punishment and justice will be served. All were waiting very eagerly for the verdict." He called it a victory and said it has fulfilled a big wish of the people.

"Whosoever teases women will get their lesson. Justice has been served. Also, the state govt has decided to put up lights in every corner of Delhi for women safety," added Kejriwal.

Meanwhile Sisodia said, "The incident had shaken the entire nation. People were saying that if the convicts were not hanged in this case, what would happen in the rest (such cases)."

He also said the efforts of Nirbhaya''s parents and their lawyers had paid off and that the people were looking at this case as a standard.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, "Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country. I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced?"

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also responded to the Supreme Court's decision. He tweeted, "Justice has been delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi Court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith in judiciary."

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Finally! India's daughter gets JUSTICE!" On Tuesday, a Delhi Court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed that the convicts be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m.

The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail, the remaining four were given death sentence on Tuesday.