Chhawla: Three dead in cluster bus hit-and-run

New Delhi: Three people died after the car in which they were travelling was hit head-on by a cluster bus in the Chhawla area near Dwarka here.



Police said they received a PCR call on Tuesday around 10.07 pm regarding the accident. The caller informed police that there was a collision between a bus and a car at Jhatikra Mor near Chhawla police station and several people were injured.

A police team reached the spot and found the cluster bus and Swift car bearing Haryana number were in accident condition. "Injured were taken to hospital. No eyewitnesses were found on the spot," the official said.

Three people who were later identified as Akhil (35), Kuldeep (30) and Pradeep (32) were declared brought dead whereas Sahil (32) was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

Police said all four people were in a car whereas the bus was from the Kair depot in Dwarka district.