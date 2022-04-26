Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: 'Victims' safety not an issue'

new delhi: The Delhi Police has informed the Delhi High Court that there is no issue of safety or security of the victims or prosecution witnesses in relation to the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case and that the security in city's Rohini Court, where the trial is ongoing, has been strengthened, legal news wesbite Live Law reported.



The case relates to the death of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the accused in the matter.