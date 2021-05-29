Chhatrasal murder: Ex-army man, one other now arrested

New Delhi: Two more people were arrested in the murder case of Sagar Dhankar, a 23 years old wrestler, at Chhatrashal stadium in North West Delhi. Police have arrested nine people in the case including gangsters from the Neeraj Bawana gang.



Police identified the accused as Rohit Kakor and Vijender. Vijender is an ex-army man, police sources told Millennium Post. "Both of them were arrested after their role in the murder of Dhankar came to the fore," the official said. The investigation has also revealed that Kakor and Vijendra were also present at Chhatrasal stadium on the day of the incident. Kakor was also practising wrestling and was one of the close associates of two-time Olympian and the main accused in a murder case, Sushil Kumar. Vijender is also a wrestler by profession. There are possibilities that he thrashed Dhankar on the instructions of prime accused Sushil Kumar.

Sources have confirmed that those who were arrested in the murder case might be taken to the stadium and Model Town flat (the main root behind murder) for the reconstruction of the sequence of event. "There will be more clarity on whether whatever Kumar had told was true or not," sources said. Their testimonies related to murder case will also be examined by experts roped by the crime branch to check discrepancies.