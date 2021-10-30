Chhath barred along Yamuna; still no standing in buses, Metro

New Delhi: As the Capital starts allowing more and more activities such as increased seating capacity at cinemas, reopening schools, and now allowing public Chhath celebrations at designated spots, the DDMA's most recent order — to be effective till November 15 has not yet lifted the restriction on standing passengers inside public transport like buses and Metro trains.



The DDMA has said that while 100 per cent seating capacity is allowed for buses and Metro trains, standing will not be allowed here as yet.

And while the DDMA has carefully allowed the celebration of Chhath Puja, it has directed that district magistrates of the concerned areas must be informed by organisers of the puja in advance and that DMs will be responsible for designating spots. Significantly, no spot for Chhath can be designated along the banks of Yamuna — as has been the custom for decades now.

The celebration of Chhath Puja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

The order clearly stated that strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour, which include wearing mask, social distancing, and use of sanitiser, is mandatory, adding that municipal and concerned authorities must clean up after the ceremonies are held.

"All devotees shall be strictly prohibited from throwing puja material like food grain, oil etc into river Yamuna. It shall be ensured that no such material is permitted to join the main stream of river at any point," the DDMA order stated.

It also asked all organisers of Chhath Puja to submit an undertaking to the district magistrate of the area in respect of strict adherence of the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

The DDMA order also said that people, including devotees and organisers, will have to follow guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in October last year.

Meanwhile, the Capital on Friday reported 37 new Covid-19 cases as the daily positivity rate remained under 0.1 per cent. No deaths were reported on Friday with active cases settling at 334 as the death toll remained at 25,091.