Chhath ban defied — BJP MP says govt trying to hide foam

New Delhi: As the Chhath Puja began on Monday amid strict instructions from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to not celebrate the festival along the banks of the Yamuna, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma (BJP) publicly defied the ban along with several other devotees, who performed Chhath rituals on the banks of the river — enveloped by toxic foam.



Verma, as announced before, launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near the ITO here along with members of the "purvanchali" community and several of his party supporters.

The opposition BJP in Delhi has been protesting against the AAP-led Delhi government for the ban on Chhath celebration along the Yamuna — a decision cleared by the DDMA — which is headed by L-G Anil Baijal.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (BJP), who rode a boat in the foam-covered Yamuna, alleged that the AAP government did not allow Chhath Puja on its banks because it wanted to cover up the frothing in the river caused by high pollution load.

Asked if any action will be taken against BJP MP Verma, a senior police officer said he had gone there as part of Chhath Puja preparations.

"If anyone is found violating DDMA orders on November 10 when the main puja will be performed, strict action will be taken against them and they will be prosecuted," the officer said.

Moreover, even as the Delhi BJP alleged that the Delhi government was disrespecting the sentiments of "purvanchali" people who celebrate the festival by not allowing them to celebrate along the Yamuna, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government had prepared 800 Chhath ghats across the city where celebrations will be grand.

Sisodia said that celebrations had started today at these designated spots with great fervour and appealed to the people to keep in mind the Covid restrictions in place.

"COVID cases have gone down but it is not over; humble request to all the devotees to take precaution to protect the community from the virus," the Deputy CM said, wishing everyone a Happy Chhath fast.

Sisodia added that Congress and BJP administrations before them had never prepared this many ghats for Chhath celebrations, saying that his government had increased the number of designated ghats from 80-90 to 800 now.