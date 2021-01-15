Cheats pose as loan officers, dupe family of Rs 1.75 lakh

new delhi: Dreaming of buying a car landed a family into trouble as they were duped by fraudsters of Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of getting a car loan. Police have arrested two people in the case. Investigators claimed that the victims were cheated through cancelled cheques and it is being suspected that a pen with disappearing ink was used in the crime.



Police said a woman complainant alleged that they were interested in buying a car and were looking for a car loan. They received a call from two mobile numbers, who informed that they got to know that the complainant is looking for a car loan and was pursuing to get the car loan on cheap interest rates. Two persons contacted them and after meeting, wherein they showed them their ID of a reputed Bank. "They took her ID and three cancelled cheques from them. Later, an amount of

Rs 1,75,000 was debited from their bank account after forging one of the cheques," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said last year in December, FSL result was received and as per report the word "cancel" was changed to "self" and an amount of Rs 1,75,000 was allegedly withdrawn from the bank. "It is being suspected that fraudsters used a magic ink pen and then manipulated the content of the cheque to withdraw the money," DCP North said.

Both the accused persons were traced to be lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram. Accordingly, production warrant was got issued and both the accused persons were arrested.