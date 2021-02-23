Cheating case: 2 Delhi Police personnel, including SHO, suspended for illegally detaining senior citizen

New Delhi: Two Delhi Police personnel, including one station house officer, were suspended for illegally detaining a senior citizen in connection with a cheating complaint.



The SHO of Narela police station and an assistant sub-inspector were placed under suspension on Sunday evening and sent to district lines. Sources said the action was taken against the two police personnel after the senior citizen filed a habeas corpus petition in the matter. Sources added that the allegations levelled against the police personnel will be looked into and an inquiry into the matter is underway.

It was not the first time, that action was taken against police personnel.Earlier the Lodhi Colony station house officer (SHO) has been sent to the district lines and two constables have been suspended following a raid by a vigilance team in Prabhu Market area in south Delhi where 17 men allegedly involved in gambling were arrested.

Recently, Delhi Police released data which claimed over 400 of its personnel were placed under suspension and another 1,325 were punished for misconduct last year. 250 vigilance enquiries were also conducted last year, the police said. Allegations in 49 enquiries were proved against 115 police officials and disciplinary action was taken against them. "561 departmental enquiries were initiated against 707 of its personnel of which 525 were disposed of. 1,325 policemen were punished, "data shows.