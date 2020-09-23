'Chartr' app likely to be implemented in all DTC buses by Nov 1st week

new delhi: The Delhi Transport Department in a statement said it has successfully completed the phase two trial of the contactless e-ticketing app 'Chartr' in its buses. The second phase was over within 14 days — September 7 till 21 — and covered 60 routes.

The 'Chartr' app is likely to be implemented in all cluster and DTC buses by the first week of November this year.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "We have rectified all glitches that we've noticed in the previous trials. We are also in the process of incorporating daily and monthly passes, along with developing a system for non-smartphone users to buy tickets. We are looking forward to covering all the Cluster and DTC buses under this app by the first week of November."

Out of the 51,644 total tickets purchased through the app during the second phase trail, 79.4 per cent were free Pink tickets for female passengers. An average of 6 percent tickets were sold through the app, whereas in the AC buses seven per cent tickets were sold through the app, the Transport Department said in a

statement.

The phase-1 trial of the 'Chartr' app was conducted for three days on all cluster buses of route number 473.