Charred body of woman in her late 20s found in Gzb

ghaziabad: A completely burnt body of woman in her late 20s was found in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday night, officials said. Police is trying to identify the body and are looking into records of missing women from different police stations of nearby districts.



According to the police, a passerby informed about a body lying along the road side near Mukherjee Park at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night.

"A team from Kavi Nagar police station rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital. However, the hospital authorities declared her brought dead on arrival. The identity of the woman is yet to be found as the body is almost completely burnt including her face and clothes," Awneesh Kumar, Circle Officer Kavi Nagar said.

Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city) said that a forensic team has also visited the spot while CCTV footages of the area are being scanned to know about the incident.

"Post-mortem of the woman is being conducted and also being videographed. The DNA of the woman is also being preserved and sent to laboratory. We are looking at the missing reports at the nearby police stations in order to find clues about her identity. Movement of suspected people are also being scanned through CCTV footages," Agarwal said.

The officer further said that police from all the police station across the district have been directed to look into the details of complaints of missing women.

"We have also shared the details and photographs with police of nearby districts. As of now we cannot say that the woman has been burnt at the spot where the body was found or she has been murdered somewhere else and being brought and burnt here," Agarwal added.