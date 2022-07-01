Charred body of woman in her late 20s found in Gzb
ghaziabad: A completely burnt body of woman in her late 20s was found in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday night, officials said. Police is trying to identify the body and are looking into records of missing women from different police stations of nearby districts.
According to the police, a passerby informed about a body lying along the road side near Mukherjee Park at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night.
"A team from Kavi Nagar police station rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital. However, the hospital authorities declared her brought dead on arrival. The identity of the woman is yet to be found as the body is almost completely burnt including her face and clothes," Awneesh Kumar, Circle Officer Kavi Nagar said.
Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city) said that a forensic team has also visited the spot while CCTV footages of the area are being scanned to know about the incident.
"Post-mortem of the woman is being conducted and also being videographed. The DNA of the woman is also being preserved and sent to laboratory. We are looking at the missing reports at the nearby police stations in order to find clues about her identity. Movement of suspected people are also being scanned through CCTV footages," Agarwal said.
The officer further said that police from all the police station across the district have been directed to look into the details of complaints of missing women.
"We have also shared the details and photographs with police of nearby districts. As of now we cannot say that the woman has been burnt at the spot where the body was found or she has been murdered somewhere else and being brought and burnt here," Agarwal added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shinde is CM, Fadnavis his Dy30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
'Govt working to provide high-speed internet to every village'30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
States asked not to delay reg of FIRs in crimes against SCs, STs30 Jun 2022 7:15 PM GMT
'No waterlogging recorded at 6 places out of 7 severe hotspots'30 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Guj BJP team found no discrepancies in Mohalla Clinics, schools:...30 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT