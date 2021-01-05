Chargesheet leak: Notice issued to IO

New delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Investigating Officer in a case against former JNU student Umar Khalid in relation to the Khajuri Khas violence, regarding the alleged leak of the supplementary chargesheet filed against him to the media. The matter was listed today before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar who while issuing notice, adjourned the matter for further hearing to January 7.

Meanwhile, observing that Khalid was in contact with main accused Tahir Hussain and others, all of whom allegedly conspired together during the North-East Delhi riots, a Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in a separate case related to the Khajuri Khas violence.