Chargesheet filed before Delhi court against 37 accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in a Rohini court in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence on Thursday. In the chargesheet, the city police named 37 arrested accused in the case that occurred on April, 16, and two juveniles are also mentioned there.



Delhi's Rohini court has fixed July 28 for consideration of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in the Jahangirpuri riots case.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet under sections 307 (murder attempt), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act.

According to sources, chargesheet includes the names of 30 Muslims while seven are Hindus. The sources said that the Delhi Police will file a separate chargesheet before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against minor offenders.

Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari have been named as the main conspirators, as per sources.

According to police sources, Tabrez was the person who had posed as a member of the Aman Committee formed after the Jahangirpuri violence and was also seen attending peace meetings with senior police officers. During the investigation, a Delhi Police team had also gone to West Bengal to question some of Ansar's relatives in East Midnapore.

The third main conspirator named is Ishrafil, who is still at large. Apart from this, the chargesheet names three who have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court and are absconding. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against some absconders.

The chargesheet reveals that the accused had planned in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Some swords and pistols — a total of 15, that were used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons. Nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine swords, and clothes being worn by 11 accused at the time of the incident have also been recovered.

CCTV footage of 28 cameras of PWD installed around Kusal Cinema Road, and 30 cameras of PWD installed around C-Block, Jahangirpuri were obtained and analyzed. 34 Viral videos and 56 videos from Electronic media were collected and analyzed.

A total of 132 witnesses were examined out of which 85 were police and 47 public persons or doctors and others.

From the investigation conducted so far, it is established that the present incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents in different parts of the country, police sources said.