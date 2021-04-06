Charges framed against BJP leader, others

New Delhi: Stating that the accused persons carried "lathis" and "dandas", formed an unlawful assembly and used force or violence in prosecution of a common object of rioting, a Delhi court has framed charges of rioting and unlawful assembly against Brijmohan Sharma, reported to be the General Secretary of BJP's Brahampur Mandal, and three others in a case related to the North-East Delhi riots that broke out last year.



Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, in an order passed on March 31, framed charges against 41-year-old Sharma alias Gabbar, Sunny alias Lalla (32), Pankaj Shukla (25) and Rohit Shukla (25) under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, among others.

In an order, ASJ Yadav noted that, "...on March 26 at about 7:40 PM near Pahari Hotel Wali Gali, Usmanpur, Delhi within the jurisdiction of PS New Usmanpur, all of you being members of unlawful assembly along with your other associates (unidentified), who were carrying "lathis/dandas", "sariyas" and other implements formed an unlawful assembly and used force or violence in prosecution of a common object of such assembly and in violation of the Proclamation issued under Section 144 IPC by the competent authority…"

Making these observations, ASJ Yadav stated that the four accused persons, including Sharma, along with their other unidentified associates committed offences punishable under Section(s) 143/147//148 of IPC read with Section 149 of IPC and Section 188 IPC.

Meanwhile, all of them pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case.

A Delhi court had earlier denied bail to Sharma in the murder case of one 25-year-old Irfan, noting that his mother had identified the local BJP leader twice—once before the police and then before a magistrate.

The court had also noted that since the witnesses in the case were from the same locality, the chances of him intimidating or influencing them cannot be ruled out.