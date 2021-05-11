Chaotic vaccine drive in Noida

Noida: The first day of Covid vaccination for age group above 18 years started in chaos with several people who had come to take their first jab getting turned away from vaccination centers for not having an Aadhar card of Uttar Pradesh. While a prior appointment was mandatory to be booked before taking the first jab, walk-ins were not entertained.



Officials said that there were instructions to only vaccinate those who have documentation proving address of residence in Uttar Pradesh. The situation was different at private hospitals, which didn't turn away people who had pre-registered appointments irrespective of their domicile. A native of Jharkhand state, residing at a high-rise society in Noida extension, was turned away while his elderly father was harassed by staffers at vaccination Center in Bisrakh of Greater Noida.

With a huge rush of people from age group of 18-44 year, those above 45 years had turned up for their second dose on Monday at vaccination centers in Gautam Buddh Nagar had an harrowing experience. Even after getting booked a slot for vaccination and queued up outside the designated centers in Noida and Greater Noida, they were mishandled by vaccination Center staff while police also chased them away saying that they will have to book another slot. However, the situation improved later in the day.

Meanwhile, the state health department clarified in the evening after taking cognisance to the reports of scuffle and chaos at vaccination Center to only allow vaccination of beneficiaries with UP Aadhar card. Senior officials said that those who do not have Aadhar card of UP but are resident in any of the district will also be covered in the vaccination drive. People can produce rent agreement, possession of a flat, electricity bill, bank passbook will be accepted as address proof to facilitate inoculation.

A total of 1,026 positive Covid cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday taking the total number of cases to 54,922. 10 more deaths were also reported due to Covid on Monday taking the death toll to 327.