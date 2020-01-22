Chandra Shekhar dares PM to do Mann Ki Baat with Shaheen Bagh women

New Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad reached Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday evening and addressed a huge gathering in which he dared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do Mann Ki Baat with Shaheen Bagh woman.



Chandra Shekhar who was accompanied by Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha said that it is because of Shaheen bagh that the flames of Protests are burning across the country.

"I salute the women of Shaheen Bagh but also ask the PM who does Mann Ki Baat with the whole world but what's stopping him to do Mann Ki Baat to the women at Shaheen Bagh?" he said.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad holding a constitution book in his hand congratulated the women of Shaheen Bagh women for their brave efforts and continuing the protest.

"The govt is lying that the Muslims are only protesting. Here you can find constitution, national tricolor and believe me, those who are not here are not loyal to the nation," he said.

Chandra Shekhar also took a jibe at the notebandi and said that the memories of people queueing up is still fresh in the memories and how much black money has been brought back is also not hidden. Azad also raised slogans of 'Jai Bheem' and 'Qaumi Ekta Zindabad' and ended his speech with 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai'.