Chandni Chowk to get own fire tenders and ambulances soon

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena visited Chandni Chowk and interacted with traders' associations, RWAs and the visitors in a bid to upgrade the amenities, facilitate smooth conduct of trade and make shopping a pleasing experience, at this heritage market.



The L-G interacted with the representatives of more than a dozen Market Traders Association, laborers' association, RWAs and several other local traders, who presented several of their issues to him. They also complained that overhanging electric wires often led to fire incidents in the area and requested for L-G's immediate intervention to get wires removed. As per L-G's directions, fire tenders and ambulances will be deployed in and around the Chandni Chowk area to deal with any emergencies. The L-G said an exercise to identify fire-prone locations and for deployment of fire tenders and ambulances in the Capital is being undertaken by the Fire Department and the initiative will be started from Chandni Chowk before Diwali.

The L-G also instructed officials to identify and develop one 'Katra' as a pilot and later replicate the model to other 'Katras' and markets in Chandni Chowk. The redevelopment of the

'Katra' envisages façade improvement, removing overhanging electric wires, repair of footpaths, drainage, repair and maintenance of street lights among others.

L-G, accompanied by the officials, took a round of the Chandni Chowk market from the iconic Town Hall to Katra Neel and back to the Red Fort and interacted with several local traders and visitors to the market. He also visited the historic 'Ghalib Ki Haveli' in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran.