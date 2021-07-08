Chandni Chowk: SRDC to constitute team to address illegal encroachment

New Delhi: The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has decided to constitute and deploy Joint Encroachment Prevention Team to address issues of encroachment by unauthorised hawkers and sanitation in the revamped Chandni Chowk market, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday.



They said necessary instructions in this connection were issued in a meeting of the SRDC, which was chaired by Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of the SRDC, on June 25.

The SRDC is the nodal agency constituted for the redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk heritage market.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the Joint Encroachment Prevention Team will have officials from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Police to ensure that there is no encroachment in the newly revamped heritage market.

Commissioner North DMC informed that the 'Joint Encroachment Prevention Team' comprising of officials from North DMC and Delhi Police shall be deployed to deal with civic issues including encroachment by hawkers/vendors etc. while sanitation officials shall be ensuring removal of garbage from designated garbage dumps (dhalaos), minutes of the meeting, which PTI has seen, stated.

It added, It was decided that Commissioner North DMC along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Central)/Nodal Officer (Delhi Police) shall review by July 15, 2021 the functioning of the 'Joint Encroachment Prevention Team' and prepare SOPs for carrying out encroachment removal/prevention actions in the entire Chandni

Chowk area including SPM Marg, so as to fix accountability for lapses while ensuring encroachment removal drive more effective.