Chandni Chowk Road now a 'non-motorised' vehicle zone

New Delhi: The pedestrianisation of the newly redeveloped Chandni Chowk here has now been officially notified in the Delhi Gazette, according to which no motor vehicles will be allowed on the Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.



Notably, while a majority of the work on the redeveloped market area in the walled city is over, Covid has delayed the official opening of the area, which was initially slated for April, during which time, the 2nd wave had peaked in the Capital.

According to the notification, on the north of the main Chandni Chowk road, all roads leading to Chandni Chowk will also be shut for motorised vehicles from 9 am to 9 pm every day except for HC Sen Marg up to Jubilee Cinema Marg, Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk road up to T-Point, Kaccha Bagh Road, including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and the Ramjas Sr Secondary School No 3, Shanti Devi Marg upto T-point, and the road leading to the Bagh Diwar Park.

Furthermore, the restriction will also apply to all roads south of the main Chandni Chowk road, except for the Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid Road up to Chhawri Bazar Road, Chhawri Bazar Road to Hauz Qazi Chowk, Lal Kuan Road up to T-Point, and the Katra Bariyan Road up to the Fatehpuri mosque T-Point.