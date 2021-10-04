Chandni Chowk parking to be done by March '22

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has picked up pace with the construction of the multilevel parking at Chandni Chowk to be called Omaxe Chowk. According to the civic body's official, the parking space will be operational by March 2022.

The multilevel parking will be able to accommodate 81 tourist buses and approximately 2,100 cars. North MCD officials said that the project once completed will provide residents and visitors of Chandi Chowk a lot of relief as there has been a constant parking issue in the area.

Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd and the North MCD are currently working on the project together, officials added that the idea behind the project is to make Chandi Chowk more accessible to visitors and pedestrians who find it difficult to go there.

The project has three phases. North MCD has started work on Phase 1. Phase 2 will consist of 70-80 per

cent erection of the parking lot. 50 per cent of the ground work is already complete, officials said.

Three floors of the parking will be reserved for food and retail and there will be three underground and two

overground floors in total.

The structure is located near the Chandni Chowk Metro station.