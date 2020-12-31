Chadha visits Singhu to get free Wi-Fi hotspots installed

New delhi: AAP's Punjab's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha visited the Singhu border to ensure proper installation and functioning of five free Wi-Fi hotspots on the border for the protesting farmers. The party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to install the free Wi-Fi hotspot after receiving several complaints from the farmers about poor connectivity in the vicinity.



"We had received complaints from several farmers that due to poor connectivity and reception at the Singhu border, they were unable to stay connected with their families, they were unable to make video calls. Sewaadar Arvind Kejriwalji decided to do something about this, which is why as promised yesterday, we've begun the installation of free Wi-Fi hotspots," Chadha said.

Based on the feedback from farmers about specific spots which had poor connectivity or zero network the areas were identified wherein the work began on Wednesday.

"We vow to install as many Wi-Fi hotspots as required for the farmers. We would also like to tell our farmer brothers that should similar demands arise from the Tikri border, we will extend this facility there as well. Better connectivity will enable the farmers' access to social media to give a befitting answer to BJP leaders who have been spreading fake news about them," the AAP MLA added.

He also said, "We hope that with this tiny contribution of ours, our farmer brothers will be able to see their loved ones via video call. For a person who puts his blood and sweat to earn an honest livelihood, staying connected with his family is paramount."