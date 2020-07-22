Chadha: Tripura CM's remarks 'provocative', may breach peace

New Delhi: The Chairperson of Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee, Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that the remarks passed by Tripura Chief Minister pertaining to two communities are provocative in nature

and have the potential to disturb public tranquillity and breach peace.

While addressing a programme at Agartala Press Club, Chief Minister Biplab Deb courted controversy with his remarks that Sikhs and Jats were physically strong and less intelligent while Bengalis were known to be intelligent. He, however, apologised later.

"Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee has received complaints against Tripura CM's remarks pertaining to two communities i.e. Sikhs and Jats. The statements by their very nature are provocative," said Chadha, who is also AAP national spokesperson.

The statements have the potential to be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and are likely to disturb the public tranquillity and breach peace. "It is decided to convene a meeting of the Committee tomorrow to ascertain cognizance on such a complaint," Chadha added.

Pursuant to the uproar, Biplab Deb asked for forgiveness from the communities

and said that many of his friends are Sikhs and Jats, and he is proud of them.