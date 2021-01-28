Chadha says BJP and its agencies behind violence

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its "stooge" actor Deep Sidhu to create "chaos" in farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.



Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been blamed by the farmer union leaders and politicians for inciting violence during the tractor rally. At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.

Chadha said, "The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this violence was manufactured by the BJP to distract the attention of people from the real issue which is regarding these anti-farmer laws. The BJP wants the citizens to talk about yesterday's violence and not about the real issue of the farmers. This is why the Delhi Police have registered FIRs against the farmer leaders who were not even present in the spots where the violence took place. It is shameful that the Delhi Police has not taken any step against the people who disrespected our nation yesterday. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP must disclose why they are protecting Sidhu who was the mastermind behind yesterday's violence. The most important strength of the farmers' protest was nonviolence and today it is clear that the BJP and its agencies were behind yesterday's violence." Sidhu was among protesters at the Red Fort where flags were put up.

He was an aide of Deol when the latter contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, who is now a BJP MP, had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers' agitation. Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, Sidhu defended their action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.