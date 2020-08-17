Chadha lays foundation of proj to revive water body

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday laid the foundation of a project to revive a



water body and raise groundwater level in Todapur-Dasghara village.

"Laid the foundation of a project to revive a water body in Todapur-Dasghara village on the birthday of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The old lake, which had dried up, will be rejuvenated through rainwater harvesting," he posted on Twitter.

This will also help deal with waterlogging woes in the area and improve the groundwater level, he said.

The DJB is going to rejuvenate 250 water bodies in

a similar way, which will help meet the water needs of the city, he said.