Chadha files plaint against convener of BJP RWA Cell

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, filed a complaint against convener of BJP RWA Cell Vikas Ujjainwal, for hatching a criminal conspiracy by circulating provocative fake tweet with the morphed picture of MLA Raghav Chadha on various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups in order to cause disharmony and hatred between various communities of people. Chadha in his complaint said, "the provocative message along with my fake and fabricated tweet with my Twitter profile morphed onto it, was posted by Vikas Ujjainwal on his Facebook page at 8.53 pm on Saturday."

The fake and fabricated tweet read as, "Tahir Hussain bekasur hai BJP apne netaon ko bachane ke liye aur Aam Aadmi Party ko badnam karne ke liye Tahir Hussain ko jhoote case mein phasa rahi hai"

"Dekh lijiye doston kisprakar se "deshdrohiyon" ka samarthan kar rahe hain Aam Aadmi Party ke vidhayak Raghav Chadha"

In complaint, Chadha said, "I have also incessantly appealed to everyone to keep calm and completely refrain from indulging in any form of violence while also appealing to the people of Delhi to defeat all the forces responsible for unfurling such deplorable acts. However, under these extremely vulnerable and tense state of affairs, the aforesaid inflammatory fake tweets, provocative posts are being maliciously disseminated by the anti social elements across the board to immeasurably

provoke the people at large to forment disharmony and hatred."