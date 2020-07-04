Centre's new home-isolation norms 'word to word copy' of Delhi govt's guidelines: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday that the Centre's new home-isolation norms are "word to word copy" of the Aam Aadmi Party government's guidelines on the same.

AAP's national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha's statement came after the Centre published the revised guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home-isolation.

He also said that under the revised guidelines for the entire country, the Centre has advised telephonic consultancy to the COVID patients under home-isolation, but the same norms of the Kejriwal government were scrapped in Delhi.

"Now the question arises that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrapped it in here?," he said in a statement.

"Now, the BJP government has released revised guidelines of the home-isolation which will be applicable across the country. These revised guidelines are a word to word copy of the AAP government's home isolation rules. The AAP government framed these rules after long discussions with the experts and doctors. If the BJP government eventually had to copy Kejriwal govt's rules, why did they oppose it earlier?" he said.