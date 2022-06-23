Centre wants to demolish 53 temples in Capital, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The BJP has sent a letter to the Delhi government seeking permission from the Religious Committee to demolish 53 temples which will destroy the peace and harmony of the city, said senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to come out in the open and apologize to the people of Delhi for this 'gross crime'.



Singh said, "BJP is conspiring to demolish temples in Delhi, which I am going to enlist. They are known to do fake dramas in front of the country in the name of temples and they used them as a means to incite violence. They spread hate in the name of religion. They portray themselves as "thekedar" of religion, but the reality is that they are planning to demolish not 1-2 but 53 temples in Delhi."

He further added that the BJP is responsible for such a move and demanded an apology for the same. According to Singh, out of the 53 temples enlisted, one is an ancient temple of Lord Ram. Temples of Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, Lord Hanuman and Sai Baba are also on the list.

He concluded, "Your politics in the entire country is based on fake drama in the name of temples while you're planning to demolish 53 temples in Delhi when the AAP government is in Power. No God/Goddess has been spared, and that's why I am here to expose the Prime Minister, BJP Delhi State president Adesh Gupta and the entire BJP. The reality is that they are against the Hindu religion. They should apologise to the citizens of Delhi."