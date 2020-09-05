Centre steps in as cases surge in Capital; Delhi govt says nothing new in guidelines

New Delhi: As Delhi on Friday reported over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case count in over two months, officials in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated that the Centre had once again stepped in to handle the pandemic in the Capital.



However, officials in the Delhi government's health department have insisted that no fresh or separate guidelines had been issued for Delhi and that the guidelines recently sent to the state were common ones prescribed for multiple states. Significantly, both the Centre and the Delhi government have decided that increased testing is the way to deal with the situation.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 36,219 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 2,914 were positive, taking the total tally here to above 1.85 lakh. Moreover, with 13 deaths reported on Friday, COVID-19 fatalities here climbed to 4,513.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the new cases that emerged in August by the health department showed that the infection was spilling over to rural and middle-class pockets and that there are increasing incidences of cases in migrant habitations.

The Delhi government's analysis also found that there is a lack of adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour by the public which might be responsible for the recent spike. Other reasons listed for the spike were the festive season, late testing by COVID suspects, cross-infection, return of migrants and unlock measures.

However, despite the recent surge in cases, authorities in Delhi have insisted that a large number of infections and hospitalisations is attributable to patients coming from outside the city. In fact, health minister Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi government is concerned as the 30 percent of the cases are from outside in the hospitals. Right now there are 14,000 beds which is fine for now but we are hoping that there isn't more requirement. Because of increased testing the cases have risen, it is not a second wave."

As per the health department's bulletin for Friday, a little over 9,400 are currently vacant with 9,822 patients recovering in home isolation. Active cases in the city have now increased to 18,842 - inching towards the 20,000-mark yet again.

Furthermore, keeping with the Delhi government's objective of conducting up to 40,000 tests every day, the health department has also been ordered to achieve this objective by Sunday, according to one senior official in the department.

"The government has decided to open test centres at the NDMC area. Test centres will be opened at the Central Government offices. This will also take place keeping in mind the upcoming parliament session," the official said. The Delhi government had earlier ordered for test centres at interstate bus terminals as well and is also considering turning Mohalla Clinics into test centres.