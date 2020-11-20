Centre says it added 150 ICU beds, AAP asks what about promise of 750

new delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that the BJP-ruled Central government and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised 750 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi but not a single bed has been provided yet. Bhardwaj said that AAP demands that the BJP should immediately disclose the reality of the 750 ICU beds.



He had on Wednesday claimed that more than half of Delhi's COVID-19 patients and deaths were of people from outside the city. Bhardwaj had said that Delhi will treat these patients with open arms but it just went to show the "quality of healthcare" in states like UP and Haryana.

Bhardwaj said, "the promises of help made to us by the Home Minister on Sunday for the provision of 750 ICU beds in the following three days to Delhi have not yet been fulfilled. Today, when I was looking at an update on the Health Ministry, the projection of 750 beds has already been reduced to 400. We have been devoid of 350 beds on paper, already. He promised us on Sunday, today is Thursday, not even a single ICU bed has been provided."

The home ministry on Thursday said 500 isolation beds at a COVID care centre here will be converted into oxygen beds, while the number of ICU beds in the capital has gone up by 150 in the last three

days.