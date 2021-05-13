Centre-run hosps say foreign aid helping out

New Delhi: After several harrowing days that saw patients and their relatives run from pillar to post looking for oxygen cylinders, ventilators, life-saving drugs and ICU beds, hospitals in Delhi seem to be faring somewhat better, due in no small part to finally being able to use the COVID-19 relief material from other countries.



The National Capital Region received a bulk of the oxygen supplies with 1,432 out of the 2,933 oxygen concentrators and eight out of 13 oxygen generation plants, as per government data.

In Delhi, the aid has gone to Central government hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge and others and while some of them have said the relief material has helped them deal with the crisis better, some others have refused to disclose how much they received and where it is being used.

At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 60-70 oxygen concentrators were received as part of foreign aid and have helped boost reserves for COVID-19 treatment. Admissions are open to COVID-19 patients and for non-covid cases when it is a case of trauma or critical care. The hospital is doing tele-consultation as OPD services are still closed but emergency services are open and beds are available for COVID-19 patients.

At Safdarjung Hospital, Ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, infusion pumps and oxygen cylinders have been received as part of foreign aid. The hospital is currently accepting admissions for both COVID-19 and other patients. OPD and emergency services are also functional.

At both facilities, the increase in oxygen-support equipment for COVID-19 treatment has helped doctors better allocate facilities for critical non-covid patients as well.

At LMHC (Lady Hardinge Medical College), which has received about 250 oxygen concentrators, new patient admissions are being accepted for both covid and non-covid cases. More than 60 beds are available for COVID-19 patients while OPDs and Emergency services are functional.

But Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital RDA officials refused to speak about the foreign aid received at the hospital even though they said admissions are open to COVID-19 patients and for non-covid cases when an emergency procedure has to be performed.

Routines admissions for non-critical patients/procedures are not being taken at the moment. However, OPD and Emergency services are functional.

Other hospitals that have received foreign aid, as per the Centre, include the DRDO facilities here, the NITRD Hospital and two other hospitals.