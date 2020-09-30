Centre-run agencies owe DJB `6,811 crore: Chadha

New Delhi: Four Central government agencies and Delhi's three civic bodies owe the Delhi Jal Board Rs 6,811 crore in payments, for which the utilities board has now sent a show-cause notice to these agencies, giving them 30 days to clear their dues, DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday, adding that the notices were sent in the beginning of September.



Chadha on Tuesday said that the state government is in a bad shape financially due to the pandemic and therefore it wants to "finish all such pending transactions in a bid to improve the economic condition."

"If the dues are not cleared within the stipulated time, the board shall be constrained and left with no other option but to initiate coercive actions until the full and final payment is recovered. I do hope and wish that the need to press into service the rigours of penal provisions shall not arise," Chadha said.

The exact amount of dues owed by the different faltering authorities — Indian Railways, CPWD, Delhi Police, DDA and MCD's (North, South and East) — as at August 24 amounts to Rs 6811 crore, Chadha said. He also said that the Central government-run agencies had turned a deaf ear to the pending payments.

The Vice-Chairman also said that if the DJB can offer any assistance or clarification in the matter then it will cooperate as some of the departments who have dues with the board have already sought clarifications.