Centre is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz & edu: Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Central government is afraid of both Faiz Ahmad Faiz and education.



"Faiz Ahmad Faiz gave voice to a lot of people from the backward classes in the country. Education has done the same. They (Central government) is afraid of both Faiz and education, what kind of people are they?" Sisodia told a news agency.

The statements came a day after a faculty members of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur complained that students who took out a peaceful march on the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act sang Faiz's 'Hum Dekhengay' as a mark of protest.

The complainant asserted that the poem hurt the sentiments of other communities.

After the complaint was made, a panel was constituted to dwell into the matter.

IIT Kanpur will reportedly take strict action on the basis of findings and suggestion of the panel.