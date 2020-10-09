'Centre has not bought crop from Delhi farmers at MSP since 2015'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led Central government had not purchased crops at the Minimum Support Price from Delhi's farmers in the last five years, due to which farmers here have had to sell their produce to private players at lesser prices. He said the BJP had used 'Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan' only as a political medium to gain votes but adopted the policy of "Mar Jawaan Mar Kisaan" in reality.



He said that despite the poll promises of the BJP, the central agencies have not purchased the crop produce of the farmers here worth a single rupee. He also said the cabinet ministers, officials and mandi presidents had written letters to the agricultural minister in this regard, but no action had been taken by the Centre.

Chadha said the PM Narendra Modi-led government has left the farmers of Delhi on the verge of death. "A few days back, the Prime Minister stated that the MSP will not be abolished and the FCI will purchase the agricultural produce from the farmers on the MSP itself. After 2015, the central government has not purchased even a single crop from the farmers of Delhi, let alone be it on the MSP," he said.

The AAP leader said the MSP of one quintal of wheat this year is Rs 1,925. Since the central government has not purchased the wheat produce from the farmers at the MSP, the farmers have to sell their produce at Rs 1,700, incurring a loss of Rs 225. Similarly, the MSP on mustard this year is Rs 4,450, which is being sold by the farmers at Rs 3,450 per quintal which is at a loss of Rs 1,000 per quintal to private buyers.