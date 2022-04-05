Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences comes up at DSEU

New Delhi: In a bid to increase trained healthcare staff and strengthen the healthcare system in the Capital, the Delhi government launched the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).



The two courses — B.Sc Dialysis Technology and B.Sc. Emergency Medical Technology — that has started the admission for over 500 students and it will make Delhi a hub of skilled healthcare professionals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while inaugurating the Centre.

The Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at DSEU will provide industry-relevant education in healthcare and its many segments including the paramedical domain. The University has tied up with Apollo Medskills Limited to establish the Centre at the DSEU Okhla-II Campus. The Apollo Medskills will execute the project that will aid, grow, impart training and ensure industry-aligned career development of the students.

Out of the 2.5 lakh students passing out from Class 12, only 1 lakh are able to make it to good colleges and others struggle to get admission in a good course. "In such a situation DSEU is changing the mindset of people towards skill-education very responsibly and has made it a matter of pride," the Minister said.

Students can take admission for three years in a course and can complete the course whenever they want or they can take diploma certificates in a year and take up any of the job opportunities available for them after pursuing the course. The courses at DSEU have been designed according to the aspirations of students, the Minister added. The Medical experts will provide international level training to students and the centre will address the demand for healthcare workers by providing industry-relevant education to students so that the Capital becomes a centre for excellence in healthcare, he said.

According to figures available for every 10 physicians there is only one nurse available in India today. "Whereas it should be the opposite of this. After COVID the job opportunities and demand for skilled healthcare workers have increased and these new courses at DSEU will play an important role in addressing this demand," Sisodia said.

"If we look at the figures, today in India there are only 44 healthcare professionals available for every 10,000 people, which is 25% of what WHO recommends. I am sure that students coming out of this institution will raise the healthcare standards not only in Delhi but across the country," AAP's MLA Atishi said.