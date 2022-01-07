'Centre didn't pay any money to MCDs, now BJP hiding manifesto'

New Delhi: AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that in the 2017 MCD elections, the BJP claimed in its manifesto that it would receive all of the corporations' funds directly from the Central government but had now removed all traces of this manifesto from public domain.

He went on to say that the copies of manifesto and videos by Manoj Tiwari demonstrate that the party has betrayed the people of Delhi. "The Central government is also aware of the BJP-ruled MCD's corruption. It has not given the corporation a single rupee. The Centre provides Rs 485 per person per year to all corporations, and according to it, a fund dispensation of nearly Rs 25,000 crore is due for the past 15 years," he added.

He also said, "When the AAP understood that the MCD leaders were not bothered about getting the funds from the Centre, we took up the cause. CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter in May 2016, seeking direct funds for the MCD from the Centre. We have been constantly raising the issue in the Vidhan Sabha too. In fact, Dy CM Manish Sisodia raised it in his meeting with the Union Finance Minister also. But even then not much has changed."