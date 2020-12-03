'Centre angry with me for not letting them imprison farmers in stadiums'

new delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws.

In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi.

Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails. "The BJP-ruled Centre is angry with me for this," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"Captain saheb you are levelling allegations against me and speaking BJP's language. Is it the pressure of ED cases on your family members and the notices being sent?" Kejriwal asked.

The Delhi government has notified one of the three laws.

Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to immediately fulfil all the demands of the farmers and guarantee the minimum support price for their crops.

Singh trashed Kejriwal's assertion that states are helpless against central legislation, and said it was clear that the AAP leader did not even want to try to fight the draconian laws. He accused Kejriwal of undermining the farmers' fight by notifying one of the laws and reminded that the Punjab Assembly had passed its own Bills in an attempt to negate them.