'Central Vista is of nat'l importance, complying with all pollution curbs'

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government has pointed towards the Central Vista construction site as a major source of pollution — the Union government has now told the Supreme Court that the construction projects associated with the Central Vista redevelopment and the construction of the new Parliament buildings were projects of national importance and hence were exempt from the construction ban.



The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' affidavit to the top court came after the court had in the last hearing called for it — asking the Centre to answer whether the construction work was causing pollution. The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, had argued that the site was causing much pollution.

In its affidavit to the Supreme Court, the Centre has said that the construction work related to the Central Vista was of national importance and that accordingly, they had been exempted in the order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas.

The Ministry went on to say that the construction sites where work is being undertaken comply with all rules prescribed under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and every other condition put in place to ensure that no pollution in caused.

"So far as construction of new Parliament Building and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue is concerned, the answering respondent has taken all the measures as contemplated under the C&D Waste Management Rules which inter-alia includes measures like use of anti-smog gun, mist spray system, use of dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belt to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition etc.," the government submitted to the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The Centre informed the court that currently construction under its jurisdiction is still on only at the new Parliament building, Central Vista avenues, which are projects of national importance and works undertaken by the Metro Rail, Railways, Airports, ISBTs etc.

While the Commission had initially imposed a construction in the NCR till November 22, the Supreme Court had re-imposed the ban the next day as the air quality had worsened.

Following this, the CAQM ordered for a ban on construction till further orders.

The court is again expected to take up the matter today. In the last hearing, it had lamented that while the CAQM's directions were well-intentioned, the implementation on the ground was "zero". The court had also called for status reports from all governments concerned with regards to the steps taken to implement the directions to curb air pollution in the Capital.