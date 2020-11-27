Central Vista: CPWD gets show cause notice over tree transplantation violation

New Delhi: The Delhi forest department has issued a show cause notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for transplanting trees from a plot near the Parliament complex to a location other than what had been specified.



The Delhi government had given approval to the CPWD to transplant 404 trees from the plot to eight pockets close to artificial ponds near the India Gate as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Some of the trees were as tall as 16 metres. The trees include Peepal, Banyan, Neem, and Ashoka, among others and were five to over 50 years old.

Media reports suggest the trees are being transplanted to an Eco park in Kalindi Kunj area, an official of the forest department said.

"We have issued a show cause notice to the CPWD and asked them if the report was correct. If it is true, the agency has to reply within 15 days why no action should be taken against them under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, he said.

A CPWD official confirmed that they have received the notice and that they will submit a reply to the forest department soon.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.