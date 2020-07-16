Celebrations amid trauma for N-E Delhi students

new delhi: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of 10th standard board examinations on Wednesday, while celebrations were galore in all parts of the Capital, on the one hand, the family of a student in Vasant Kunj celebrated her 95 per cent marks; on the other hand, Sana, from Kardampuri, is just glad the ordeal is finally over, content with her 75 per cent marks.



The trauma of having survived the north-east Delhi riots in February is something she and her friends are unable to overcome and say they would rather not talk about having to study under those circumstances. Most students in the riot-hit parts of Delhi received their results unlike students under the ICSE board, which was unable to declare the results for scores of students who could not sit for the examinations due to the riots.

Sana who is studying in a nearby government school said that it was traumatic to give the exams after what they witnessed. "I was at home mostly and could hear voices, but it was scary. Mother was crying and my father was shivering. My younger brothers were clueless and sat in a corner," she said.

She added that most of her friends had also passed and a lot of them prefer not to talk about those days.

Meanwhile, students were seen celebrating in different parts of the Capital. "My niece got 95 per cent in her board examination. We are happy and so is she. Things are as it is uncertain, but this will bring some results to many students," said Aakash, whose niece studies at a private school in Vasant Kunj.

Meanwhile, at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Najafgarh the pass percentage of students stood at 98.7 per cent. "No student has failed, while two students have supplementary papers," said a senior teacher from the school. The average pass percentage of Delhi stands at 85.86%.