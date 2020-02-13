CCTV footages, technical analysis led to killer

New Delhi: CCTV footages, technical analysis led Delhi Police to crack the murder case of five people in Bhajanpura. According to police, during investigation in the case, they have found that five bodies were putrefied and it seemed that the murder had been committed approx one week ago.



Several teams were tasked to identify the actual date and time of the commission of murder. Police said that they are waiting for postmortem report which will give more clues in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said that schools of the deceased children were enquired and it was revealed that the children had not attended the school after February 3.

When asked whether there is any possibility of sexual assault in the case, DCP said that they are waiting for postmortem report and if some new facts arrive, it will be probed. Technical analysis of the mobile phone of deceased Shambhu Chaudhary revealed that the phone was active till the late evening of February 3. Hence, CCTV footages of the areas were checked thoroughly and it was revealed through one of the CCTV installed in the same lane that on February 3 Prabhu Nath (accused) had entered the house of the deceased at about 3:30 pm. "Subsequently, suspect Prabhu Nath was apprehended and was interrogated at length and he spills the beans disclosing that he works in Laxmi Nagar and also used to work as an agent for some moneylender for collection of interest amount," police said, adding that he had borrowed Rs. 30,000 from Shambhu and had disbursed the same in the market for obtaining interest amount.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased had raised suspicion on the police investigation. "How anyone can kill five people so brutally for Rs 30,000. My brother used to lend money on interest through Prabhu. My brother was planning to buy land in the native village," Roshan, Shambhu's brother, adding that if Prabhu was the accused why he did not flee after the incident.