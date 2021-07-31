CBSE: 99.96% 12th graders in Delhi govt schools pass

New Delhi: Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 99.83 per cent in the CBSE class 12 results which were announced on Friday.



While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent, it was 99.72 per cent for boys.

The best perfomance in the national capital was by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) which recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in both the regions.

Private schools marginally performed better in both the regions. While in Delhi East, the performance of private schools increased from 97.68 per cent to 99.95 per cent, those in Delhi West region improved their pass percentage from 97.91 per cent to 99.96 per cent.

Significantly, the Delhi government on Friday announced that 99.96 per cent of students in their schools had passed the examination, with a total of 875 Delhi government schools having a 100 per cent passing rate - which is double the number of schools that recorded the same feat last year.

According to the Delhi government, in 2020, 396 schools had 100 per cent passing rate. This was 203 in 2019, 168 in 2018 and 112 the year before that.

The Department of Education here said that pass percentage has also consistently improved in the city. According to data compiled by them, the pass percentage rose this year from 97.92 per cent students passing in 2020. The pass percentage in 2019 was 94.24 per cent.

Announcing the performance of Delhi government-run schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tweeted that it was a "historic" result, congratulating Delhi's education team, students, teachers and parents.

Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also took to social media to reply to students individually. He also congratulated his team members and said, "Congratulations Team Education Delhi! You are rocking for last few years... What a wonderful progress card," posting a picture of pass percentages in schools over the years.

While the revised evaluation criteria have allowed for sky-high marks this year, leading to an increase of over 10 percentage points in the number of students who passed across the country, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) statistics, Delhi East region improved its pass percentage from 92.78 per cent to 99.4 per cent since last year. Similarly, Delhi West region improved its pass percentage from 89.80 per cent to 99.40 per cent.

Moreover, the Delhi government said that 64 students were put under compartmental category, whereas 5 did not pass. In addition, it added that results for 13 schools are awaited.