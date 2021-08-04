CBSE: 100% pupils in 750 govt schools pass Std 10 exams

New Delhi: Over 180 students from Delhi government schools scored above 95 per cent marks while the number of schools with 100 per cent pass percentage is over five times more than last year, according to CBSE data on class 10 results declared on Tuesday.



A total of 750 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is over five times more than the last year's figure of 147.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 97.52 per cent, over 11 per cent higher than last year's pass percentage of 82.61. Overall, in the Delhi region, the pass percentage was 98.07 per cent with both the West and East regions registering a jump of over 10 percentage points. In West Delhi, the passing rate went up from 84.89 per cent last year to 98.74 per cent this year. In East Delhi, the passing rate went up from 81.39 per cent to 97.8 per cent.

"Today, class 10 results have been declared. Our 186 students have scored above 95 per cent marks. Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 97.52 per cent. Congratulations to students, their parents and Team Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Out of 2.30 lakh candidates from the government schools in Delhi, 5,419 have been placed under compartment while 300 have been put under the essential repeat category.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "I feel proud of our result in CBSE class 10. It is due to CM Arvind Kejriwal's governance model that our government schools are setting an example in the country".

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 per cent in this year's class 10 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

Some private school students who scored above 95 per cent said that the year had been particularly tough to study in, especially with the pandemic looming.

One student who scored 98 per cent and in a private school in South Delhi, said that most of their studying in the last one or two months of the academic year as they spent almost the rest of the school year coming to terms with the pandemic. Many others said the same.