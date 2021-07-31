CBI takes up case of Tihar UTP's murder

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it had registered an FIR into the custodial death of undertrial Shrikant Rama Swami inside Tohar premises, a few days before he was to be released on bail, officials here said. The CBI said it has taken over the case registered in the matter by Delhi Police at the Hari Nagar police station as per directions of the Delhi High Court, which had days ago transferred the case to the CBI after noting that the Delhi Police was being careless with the probe. The court had noted that the post-mortem report of the victim was not filed before it and it had also pointed out that a crucial call between the victim and his sister had been left out of the probe. This call, apparently, divulged the victim's apprehension that his life might be threatened — a day before the murder took place in May.