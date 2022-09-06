CBI officer killed self due to pressure to frame me: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that CBI's Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar was being pressured into framing a fake case so that the CBI could arrest the Delhi Deputy CM. While speaking on the unfortunate death of the CBI officer involved in the investigation, the Minister said that the officer was harassed to the extent of committing suicide when he refused to do so.



"PM Modi must answer to the nation why are officers being harassed to an extent of committing suicide under his government? Is running Operation Lotus the sole job and motive of PM Modi's government? How many more officers will have to lay down their lives before you till you let democratically elected governments run in peace?" Sisodia questioned.

Sisodia said that it is high time PM Modi stops coercing the CBI to overthrow governments and focuses on building schools-hospitals and controlling rising inflation and unemployment.

He said that the country is witnessing such a government that has forced its own officer into committing suicide to let its plans of overthrowing a government succeed. It is a matter of shame and disgust that an officer was harassed like this. "I am standing in solidarity with the family of the deceased officer, I offer my deepest condolences to them," he added.

The CBI refuted allegations made by the and said that the "mischievous and misleading statement" by the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister "is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case".

"CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case," the statement issued by CBI read.

The agency said that Kumar was Deputy Legal Advisor in charge of prosecution in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who were conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi.

"The frivolous FIR filed against me in relation to Excise Policy was under his supervision. I got to know that he was under extreme pressure to plant a fake case against me and he was being forced to give legal sanctions for my arrest. He opposed the sanction but he was mentally tortured. He had no choice but to resort to taking his life," Sisodia said while speaking to the media.

He further said that the Prime Minister is misusing the CBI-ED, to topple the democratically elected governments.

"It has happened for the first time that officers have to commit suicide under the pressure of a government which is seeking political vendetta and making them register false cases. I hope that the Prime Minister will take my questions seriously and respond to them," he added.

AAP leader Atishi also condoled Kumar's demise and assured his family members that the AAP stands by them.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday said a preliminary investigation into the alleged suicide of a CBI officer, who was found hanging at his residence here, as well as the post-mortem report do not indicate any foul play.